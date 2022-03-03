Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $681.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
