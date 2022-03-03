Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 256,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,114. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

