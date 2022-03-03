Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

