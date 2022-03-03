Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE DAC traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

