Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,161 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

