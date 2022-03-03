Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 250,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,033. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

