Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Drops By 67.7%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of LBPS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.