Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Rises By 788.9%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENERU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ENERU stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.