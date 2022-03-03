Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Declines By 67.6%

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

RAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,820. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

