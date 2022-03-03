Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC) Drops By 68.4%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BMAC remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $9.96.
Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
