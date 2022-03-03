Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Increases By 114.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 99,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

