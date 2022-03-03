Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Decreases By 94.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSXXY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

