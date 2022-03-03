Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Decreases By 70.5%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 48,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

