Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 87.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.04. 198,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,710. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.20.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.