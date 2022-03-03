Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Grows By 161.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICNC stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

