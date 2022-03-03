Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Increases By 860.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 860.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

