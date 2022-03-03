Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 51.3%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 412,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,695. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

