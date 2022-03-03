Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 1,028.6%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

