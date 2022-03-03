Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Grows By 145.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

