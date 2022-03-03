Short Interest in Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declines By 77.8%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.53.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

