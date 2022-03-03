Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Increases By 146.1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,103. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

