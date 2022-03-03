Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 98.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

