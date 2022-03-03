Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 98.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
