Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 63.2%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,884. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Get KAO alerts:

About KAO (Get Rating)

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.