Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Expands By 100.0%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDSCY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.54) to GBX 950 ($12.75) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

Shares of LDSCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

