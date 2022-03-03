Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 81.4%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.