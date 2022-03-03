Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Drops By 81.4%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
