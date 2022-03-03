Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Decreases By 68.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GASNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($25.51) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

