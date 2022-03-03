Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Expands By 109.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,125,500 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the January 31st total of 1,971,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.8 days.

OTCMKTS NHPEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777. New Hope has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

