Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 79.5%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JGH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 38,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,334. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

