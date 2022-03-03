Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Decreases By 62.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BXMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,010. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
