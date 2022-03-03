Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 137.5%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 81,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,573. OMRON has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.
OMRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
