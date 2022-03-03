Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 137.5%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 81,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,573. OMRON has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

