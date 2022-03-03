Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Decreases By 61.7%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 227,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,840. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

