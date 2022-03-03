Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Increases By 433.3%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WAVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,426. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000.

