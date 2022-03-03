Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Rises By 254.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WIW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 98,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $13.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
