Showcase (SHO) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $67,324.11 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.45 or 0.06675234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.84 or 0.99711444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

