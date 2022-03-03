Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,077,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,516 shares of company stock worth $18,229,262. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

