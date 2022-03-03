Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Signify Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGFY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,836. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

