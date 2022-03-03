Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 1,120.0% in February

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIMP stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Simply has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

