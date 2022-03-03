Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

