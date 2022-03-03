Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)
