Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

