Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.72 and last traded at C$14.10. 143,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 131,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.