Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 639,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,683,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.