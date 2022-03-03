Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$5.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.