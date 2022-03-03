Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $12,411.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,517,195 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,361 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

