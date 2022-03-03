Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.11.

NYSE SNOW traded down $40.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.65. 459,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

