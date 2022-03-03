Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 75.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GLE stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.30 ($26.18). 11,787,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.41. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($58.72).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

