Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the January 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,838.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEYMF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.63) to €16.80 ($18.88) in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

