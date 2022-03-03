Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

About Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

