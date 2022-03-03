Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.
About Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sosei Group (SOLTF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.