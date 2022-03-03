Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

NYSE:SHC opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sotera Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

