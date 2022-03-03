Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

SHC opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $30.38.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

