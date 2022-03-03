Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.